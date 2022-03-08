Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 8 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning expressed happiness after her side thrashed Pakistan in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Alana King's two-wicket haul and Alyssa Healy's 72-run knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"It was a much better performance all-round. We had to make sure we adapt quickly, pretty happy with the performance today. We got to take 10 wickets, that slows down the run rate. We were disciplined while bowling and we kept the run rate in check," said Meg Lanning in a post-match presentation.

"We need to relax a bit off the field, it's an amazing place to play cricket. Everyone's in good form. We all are feeling in good nick, and coming up match-winning contributions. Hopefully, we'll be able to continue that with New Zealand coming up next," she added.

Chasing 191, Australia got off to a quick start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 60 runs inside 11 overs. Pakistan got the much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Nashra Sandhu dismissed Haynes (34) and this brought Meg Lanning to the middle.

Lanning and Healy put on 63 runs for the second wicket, but with 68 runs away from the target, Australia lost the wicket of Lanning (35) in the 21st over on the bowling of Omaima Sohail. Healy also departed after playing a knock of 72 runs, but in the end, Australia did not have any difficulty in chasing down the target.

Ellyse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) remained unbeaten at the crease for Australia. (ANI)

