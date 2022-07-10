Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths.

The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 2020/21 season and also featured in the club's debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers title in 2021/22 with the Melbourne-based club.

Griffiths started his career with then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade. He made his A-league debut with Adelaide United and went on to represent North Queensland Fury and Central Coast Mariners, where he had a very successful spell, winning the Premiers in the 2011/12 season.

Griffiths then featured for China's Guangzhou City and the Dutch club Roda JC before returning to A-league with Perth Glory.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, he turned out for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent in the 2017/18 Uzbekistan Super League.

He has a total of 321 appearances and 23 goals to his name in his club career so far.

"Personally, this is a new challenge in my life and I'm ready for it. The club's vision and ambition is a huge factor in helping my decision to come here along with what Des Buckingham intends to build here at Mumbai City," Griffiths was quoted as saying in a media release.

The club's head coach Des Buckingham described the 34-year-old as a top player.

