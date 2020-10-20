Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Mohamad Rakip for two years ahead of the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old right back came through the youth system, starting at the AIFF Elite Academy, and secured a move to Kerala Blasters in 2017, where he played for the B team in the I-League 2nd Division during the 2017-18 campaign.

Rakip eventually progressed to the senior team at Kerala Blasters, making 26 appearances for the club over two seasons. He was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup but failed to make it to the final team.

"I am excited at this huge opportunity I now have in front of me and I want to thank Mumbai City for the faith they have shown in me. I am 20 and I believe that I have a lot to learn and achieve in my career," Rakip was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the club.

"Working with the best players in India and the best coach in the league will certainly help me become a much better player."

Head coach Sergio Lobera described Rakip as "one of the finest young footballers we have in India at the moment".

"He has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last couple of seasons. While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately," Lobera said.

