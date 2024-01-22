Thumba (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) Spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian exploited the conditions beautifully to trigger a stunning batting collapse as Mumbai registered a handsome 232-run win after skittling out Kerala for 94 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Tuesday.

On a turning fourth day wicket, the home side crumbled under relentless pressure with left-arm spinner Mulani returning with 5/44 from his 16 overs.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Day 9 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz Advance to Quarter Finals, Victoria Azarenka Out, Elina Svitolina Retires.

Off-spinner Kotian provided the perfect support, claiming 5-1-6-2.

Mulani is now the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai with 17 to his name.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain of ICC T20I Men's Team of the Year 2023; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh Also Included.

Veteran seamer Dhawal Kulkarni (2/32) triggered the collapse in the first over of the day when he dismissed Jalaj Saxena (16).

He followed it up with Krishna Prasad (4) in his third over before the spin duo took over.

Kerala, who were 24 for no loss overnight, chasing a stiff 327 lost all their wickets in 27 overs with the match getting over half-an-hour before lunch on the final day.

This was Mumbai's third successive victory as they consolidated their position atop Group B standings with 20 points.

Captain Sanju Samson was Kerala's lone warrior, displaying resilience and determination on a challenging fourth-day pitch.

With wickets tumbling around him, Samson stood firm in his unbeaten knock of 15 runs off 51 balls.

Mohit Avasthi was adjudged player-of-the-match for his seven-wicket haul and valuable contributions with the bat (16 and 32).

Andhra win big vs Assam

=================

In Dibrugarh, Andhra posted their maiden win of the season defeating hosts Assam by 172 runs and log six points. Andhra now have nine points from three matches.

Chasing an imposing 363, Assam managed to add 109 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 190 in 48.2 overs.

Overnight 46, skipper Riyan Parag ended up with 75 and after his dismissal wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar put up a resistance in his 60 (102 balls).

But he lacked support at the other end as Andhra bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Lalith Mohan (4/81) was the pick of Andhra bowlers, while Girinath Reddy and Manish Golamaru returned with three apiece.

Ricky Bhui was awarded player-of-the-match for his impactful second innings score of 125.

Chhattisgarh deny Bengal 3 points

=====================

Bengal were left ruing their luck as visitors Chhattisgarh showed resilience, led by Ashutosh Singh's gritty 88 from 240 balls, that denied the home side a first innings lead.

Despite the pressure, the No. 4 batter displayed commendable shot selection and stayed firm at the crease as Chhattisgarh saw through the final day, finishing at 214/6.

As the innings was incomplete on the fourth day, both the teams returned with one point each.

In hindsight, Bengal could have made an early declaration instead of choosing to bat two full days keeping in mind the overcast conditions.

Only nine overs were possible on the penultimate day. Bengal had made an overnight declaration at 381/8 after day two.

Brief Scores

In Thumba: Mumbai 251 and 319. Kerala 244 and 94; 33 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 26; Shams Mulani 5/44, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/32, Tanush Kotian 2/6). Mumbai won by 232 runs. Points: Mumbai 6, Kerala 0.

In Dibrugarh: Andhra 188 and 334. Assam 160 and 190; 48.2 overs (Riyan Parag 75, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 60; Lalith Mohan 4/81, Girinath Reddy 3/57, Manish Golamaru 3/19). Andhra won by 172 runs. Points: Andhra 6, Assam 0.

In Kolkata: Bengal 381/8 declared. Chhattisgarh 214/6; 92 overs (Ashutosh Singh 88; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 4/29). Match drawn. Points: Bengal 1, Chhattisgarh 1.

In Meerut: Bihar 260. Uttar Pradesh 45/3. Match drawn. Points: Bihar 1, UP 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)