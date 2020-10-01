Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 (PTI) Mumbai Indians dished out a splendid allround performance to outplay Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a 45-ball 70 at the top, while Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out) provided the late charge as MI posted a challenging 191 for 4.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Chasing the total, KXIP scored 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran (44) was the top-scorer for his team.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and James Pattinson (2/28) captured two wickets each.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Beats Kevin De Bruyne & Manuel Neuer To Clinch UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019-20 Award.

Brief Score:

Mumbai Indians: 191 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 70; Sheldon Cottrell 1/20).

Kings XI Punjab: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 44; Jasprit Bumrah 2/18).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)