Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) Defending champions Mumbai Indians posted a challenging 162 for nine against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 13th Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Saurabh Tiwary blasted 42 off 31 balls to emerge as the top-scorer, while Quinton de Kock made a 20-ball 33 at the top after Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl.

Also Read | Saurabh Tiwary Slams First Six of Dream 11 IPL 2020 During MI vs CSK, Fans Hail Jharkhand Cricketer!.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi (3/38) was the most successful bowler while Ravindra Jadeja (2/42) and Deepak Chahar (2/32) captured two wickets apiece and Sam Curran (1/28) and Piyush Chawla (4/21) picked one each.

Brief Score:

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes and GIFs After His Cheap Dismissal During MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Opening Match (See Reactions).

Mumbai Indians: 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 42; Lungi Ngidi 3/38, Ravindra Jadeja 2/42).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)