Navi Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four against UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start but both openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out off 38 balls, and while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 14, Melie Kerr chipped in with a 19-ball 29 before Pooja Vastrakar hit 11 in four balls.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).

