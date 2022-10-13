Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): After winning their opening match of the season with a similar scoreline against Ratnam SA, Mumbai Marines FC lost against Mumbai Ultras by 1-0 courtesy a stoppage time winner. Their last match was a 2-2 draw against Veniza Virar FC.

Mumbai Marines FC were clinical in attack and astute in defending scoring three past Skorost United FC. They also kept a clean sheet in process. Both teams approached the first half cautiously, as both teams were looking for their second win of the season. The match progressed at a brisk pace but the score remained 0-0 until the 44th minute. Yash Kamble broke the deadlock and opened the scoring for Mumbai Marines FC in the 45th minute just on the stroke of halftime. The Marines side lead 1-0 at halftime.

In-form Mumbai Marines FC striker Abbubaker Khan doubled the lead in the 55th minute making it 2-0. Pranit Kadam made it 3-0 in the 74th minute to put Mumbai Marines FC out of sight.

Skorost United FC had no answer to the Marines attack and succumbed to a 3-0 loss. Meanwhile, Mumbai Marines FC registered their second win of the season in the four matches played so far. They now have seven points from the available twelve. (ANI)

