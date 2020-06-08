Sports News | Mumbai Ranji Cricketers Donate Blood

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Mumbai Ranji players Vinayak Bhoir and Royston Dias were among more than 90 cricketers who donated blood on Monday, responding to a drive launched by JJ Hospital.

The blood donation drive was organised by the hospital in Virar in association with Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, and the Mumbai Cricket Association-affiliated Sainath Sports Club and Our's Cricket Club.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Posts Pic With Wife Ritika Sajdeh on Beach, Wishes Fans on World Oceans Day 2020, Says â€˜Letâ€™s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Healthyâ€™.

Over 90 cricketers donated blood, according to MCA apex council member Ajinkya Naik.

Besides the cricket players, MLA Kshitij Thakur, former Mumbai Cricket Association office-bearer Pankaj Thakur, and Naik also donated blood.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Inspires Other Teammates Just Like Javed Miandad: Former Pakistan Batsman Aamer Sohail Decodes Indian Captainâ€™s Greatness.

"We are in these tough times when there is unfortunately an abundance of patients and dearth of blood for them," said Naik, who was also Mumbai's team manager for the last Ranji season.

"The players have set an example for the whole state and country to come up and serve the nation," he added.

The camp was organised considering the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for voluntary blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)