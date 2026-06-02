Sports News | Mumbai T20 League 2026: Early Momentum Was Needed, Says Captain Shardul Thakur After Eagle Thane Strikers' Winning Start

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): Eagle Thane Strikers captain Shardul Thakur expressed satisfaction with his side's dominant opening victory in the Mumbai T20 League 2026, stating that gaining early momentum was important in a short tournament format.

The Eagle Thane Strikers emphatically began their campaign with a nine-wicket victory over Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, powered by a magnificent unbeaten century from Shashwat Jagtap and a blistering opening partnership with Sumeir Zaveri.

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Reflecting on the team's performance after the match, Shardul Thakur praised the energy and fearless approach shown by the younger members of the squad.

"This is a new tournament and looking into our team, there is some fresh energy in terms of youngsters. We just saw the kind of talent they have. They just played in this first game of the tournament, the opening game of the tournament. So, it's great to see and I must say that I feel energetic again," said Thakur.

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The India all-rounder, who has represented the country in 85 international matches, emphasised the importance of creating an environment where young players can play with freedom and confidence.

"I have spoken to them already in team meetings and all. From my side, they have complete freedom to play this game. I just want them to express themselves whenever they step onto the field. Of course, for our players, it's always team first," he added.

Shardul Thakur also highlighted the significance of making a strong start in a tournament where every match carries added importance due to the condensed schedule.

"It's just the start of this tournament. I know it's a short one and there will be a quick turnaround. But that early momentum was needed and we got that. The good game that we had is behind us now. We are looking at the next game because even what we did today, whether it was good or bad, is in the past now. We are looking forward to the next game," he said.

Having made a statement in their opening fixture, the Eagle Thane Strikers will now shift their focus to their next challenge against Aakash Tigers MWS on June 3, aiming to continue their strong start and build momentum in the Mumbai T20 League 2026. (ANI)

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