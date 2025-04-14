Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5, presented by Off-Season Ultimate, got underway at Wings Arena, Bandra, with an eventful Day 1 on Sunday, where Dancing Dragons, Desi Hawks and Reborn Fire emerged victorious on Day 1.

Matches were held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM across two fields. The qualifying matches, which are scheduled till April 27, will follow a similar schedule.

All the matches of Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5 will be streamed live on Off-Season Ultimate's YouTube Channel (@offseasonultimate) with dedicated commentators for each field.

The day began with the clash between the last season's finalists. Defending champions, Dancing Dragons, set the tone with a convincing 12-6 win over Bumbai Buntais, on Field 1. Meanwhile, on Field 2, The Afterburners and Reborn Fire played out a closely contested battle that ended in a 6 - 6 draw.

The second set of matches saw Desi Hawks secure a last-minute victory over Bombay Rhinos with a 10 - 8 win on Field 1. Over on Field 2, Bumbai Bantais returned to the field for their second match, dominating Reborn Fire with a 13 - 3 win to secure their first win of the MUL Season 5.

The final leg of Day 1 saw teams return for their second matches, with Desi Hawks overcame a tough challenge from The Afterburners to register an 11-9 victory on Field 1. Whereas, on Field 2, Dancing Dragons continued their winning momentum with a comprehensive 13-5 win over Bombay Rhinos.

Each match was played for 75 minutes, with the first half concluding at 35 minutes or 7 points on the match scoreboard, whichever came first, followed by a half-time break. The second half resumed for the remaining duration.

With an explosive opening day, MUL Season 5 has set the stage for a thrilling fortnight of ultimate frisbee. Teams will battle it out for playoff spots in one of the country's most dynamic Ultimate leagues. (ANI)

