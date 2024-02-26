Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Hardik Tamore delivered the goods with a fine 114 as Mumbai took control of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda, taking an overall lead of 415 at stumps on the fourth day here on Monday.

Having obtained a slender lead of 36 runs in the first innings which might eventually send Mumbai into the semifinals provided this contest ends in a draw, the hosts drove home the advantage to get to a commanding position.

Baroda veteran Bhargav Bhatt followed his first-innings seven-wicket haul with a similar performance, returning 7/142 in the second essay but Mumbai held the upper hand.

A lot of credit has to go to Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Tamore, who followed his laborious yet essential first-innings half-century with a ton in the second essay, especially when he was promoted to open.

Tamore formed vital stands through the fourth day's play to keep the scoreboard ticking for Mumbai at the BKC Ground.

After adding 66 runs with Musheer Khan for the third wicket, Tamore put on 124 with Prithvi Shaw in just 157 balls for the fourth wicket.

Opener Shaw could only bat in the middle-order and he too was among runs, piling up a rapid 87 from 93 balls with 10 fours and two sixes which deflated the Baroda bowling attack.

Mumbai's spin bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani chipped in with a vital 54, which came off 103 balls with 10 fours and a six, while putting on another 69 runs for the sixth wicket.

Having resumed the fourth day's play at 21 for one and a mere 57 runs ahead, Mumbai needed a big effort with the bat but their key batters, especially skipper Ajinkya Rahane, disappointed again.

After losing their in-form opener Bhupen Lalwani (6) cheaply on the third evening, nightwatchman Mohit Avasthi perished for four runs.

Musheer made a fine start getting 33 with five fours but he too became a victim of Bhatt, who went on to claim the wickets of Shaw, Rahane, Mulani and Suryansh Shedge.

Rahane's ordinary run this season continued with the India batter being cleaned up for a four-ball duck by Bhatt.

Rahane made three in the first innings.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, however, also could not trouble the scorers much as he was removed from the equation by India U-19 World Cup player Raj Limbani.

Towards the end of the day, Tanush Kotian (32 not out) and Tushar Deshpande (23 not out) did a fine job, adding 42 runs for the 10th wicket to take Mumbai to 379/9.

Brief scores: Mumbai 384 & 379/9 in 102 overs (Hardik Tamore 114, Prithvi Shaw 87, Shams Mulani 54; Bhargav Bhatt 7/142) lead Baroda 348 by 415 runs.

