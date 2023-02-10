Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (3/35) struck twice in quick succession as India moved to 151 for three at lunch on day two of the opening Test here on Friday.

Resuming from 77/1, Rohit Sharma (85 not out) inched closer to his ninth Test century and alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (23 off 26 balls) added 41 runs, taking the hosts past the 100-run mark in the morning session.

The 22-year-old Murphy, who claimed KL Rahul's scalp on Thursday, trapped Ashwin leg before in the 41st before getting the prized scalp of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (7) in the 45th over to get Australia back in the game.

The hosts ate trailing Australia by 26 runs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 151 for 3 in 52 overs (Rohit Sharma 85 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 23; Todd Murphy 3/35).

