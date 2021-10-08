Indian Wells, Oct 8 (PTI) Andy Murray's wedding ring and tennis shoes have been recovered after they seemingly disappeared in the California desert.

The three-time major winner is preparing for action at Indian Wells and left his tennis shoes outside underneath his car to dry out overnight - but they were nowhere to be seen when he returned in the morning.

And it was only when his physio asked about his wedding band that he realised he had left the ring tied to his shoes.

In an earlier instagram post, Murray light-heartedly appealed for the return of the ring - to help him smooth things over with his frustrated wife.

Murray married his long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral.

The couple now have four children.

The Scot is due to play France's Adrian Mannarino in the first round at Indian Wells on Friday. (AP)

