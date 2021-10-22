Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he always dreamt of featuring in Formula One and wanted to replicate former Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna's feat.

Hamilton, who has 100 race wins to his name, said to have seven titles under his belt is "crazy" as he didn't think of achieving the milestone when he started racing.

"My dream was always to get to Formula One, to do something like Ayrton Senna -- he had three world titles. And then to see myself match him at one point, and then go beyond that," CNN quoted Hamilton as saying.

"To think that I'm here today, where most people don't even get one championship and to have seven is very, very crazy still," he added.

The Formula One world champion, who is eyeing the eighth title when he takes on the field in United States Grand Prix, said he competes in every tournament as if it was his first.

"But every year when I come back, it's like a reset. Like, I'm not a champion. I have no titles. I'm going for the first," said Hamilton.

"That's kind of my mentality. But an eighth? I don't know. I never really say," he added.

Hamilton competes in Formula One for Mercedes. In July this year, Hamilton had signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes.

The deal will keep him in F1 with the Silver Arrows until at least the end of 2023. (ANI)

