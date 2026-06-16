Sports News | My Mom Could Not Be Here Due to Visa Issue: Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha After Heroics Against Spain

Atlanta [US], June 16 (ANI): Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha revealed that his mother was unable to travel to the United States due to visa difficulties as he starred in Cape Verde's impressive 0-0 draw against Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday.

Tournament debutants Cape Verde produced a remarkable defensive display to hold world No. 2 and reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta. Despite being the third-smallest nation by population ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde defended resolutely, frustrating Spain throughout the contest. The Spaniards fired 27 shots without scoring--the joint-most they have ever attempted in a World Cup match without finding the net, matching their 27-shot tally against Paraguay at the 1998 tournament, which also ended 0-0.

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Vozinha,40, emerged as the standout performer of the match, making seven saves in total, including three crucial stops within a six-minute spell in the first half.

After his standout performance, Vozinha spoke to the media about the personal challenges that prevented his family from travelling to the United States to watch the match. He said he became emotional after the match, explaining that he was raised by his grandparents, who have since passed away, and that his mother was unable to attend due to visa issues.

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"I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time," the goalkeeper said, according to Goal.com.

Vozinha thanked supporters in Cape Verde, expressing pride and satisfaction after the result, and praised his teammates for their hard work in achieving the memorable moment.

"This is a message of thank you to everybody in Cape Verde. We are very happy after this; this group of players have worked a lot to live this moment. It's a day to be proud and satisfied," he added.

In the match, Vozinha tipped over Spain's Mikel Oyarazabal's header, caught Ferran Torres close-range effort on low, also prevented a header from Aymeric Laporte from reaching the net and also denied Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella from inside the box, taking home the 'Player of the Match' honours.

He is also the oldest player to make an appearance in the nation's World Cup debut game at the age of 40 years and 12 days.

Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes also pulled off a clutch block in the 88th minute, denying a chance to Oyarazabal to score a winning goal. The WC debutants had their moments while attacking, too, as an unmarked Diney Borges' attempt was blocked by Spanish goalie Unai Simon.

Torres' six-yard strike in the first half hit the post, making it a wasteful opportunity at the goal for Spain during this match. Even though teen sensation Lamine Yamal was brought to the pitch, Spain struggled for answers. The first half saw Spain fire 12 shots, but to no avail.

Spain have now failed to win their last four FIFA World Cup games, their joint-longest winless streak was from the 1982 to 1986 editions of the tournament.

The 2010 champions did not walk away empty-handed as they have a point to their name. They will have to search for answers ahead of their next clash against Saudi Arabia on June 21. (ANI)

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