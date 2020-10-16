Liverpool [UK], October 16 (ANI): Liverpool's Naby Keita is set to miss the club's upcoming clash against Everton, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday.

The midfielder will sit out the Merseyside derby due to a fitness issue. The manager also gave an update on Alisson Becker saying that the goalkeeper is making positive progress in his rehabilitation.

"[It's] very, very positive with Ali, it looks really good. [He's] made big steps. I don't have a timeframe, but it looks really good. That's it, pretty much. Naby will not be ready," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

In the 2020-2021 season of Premier League, Liverpool have played four matches so far, registering three wins and a defeat. The team suffered their first defeat in the previous match when they were thrashed by 7-2 by Aston Villa.

Liverpool will take on Everton on October 17. (ANI)

