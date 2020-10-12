Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI): The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Monday said it has begun testing all the players, who are participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"NADA India had engaged sample collection personnel in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already commenced dope testing on Indian as well as International cricketers participating in IPL. @BCCI @RijijuOffice," NADA tweeted.

The 13th edition of the league commenced on September 19. The tournament is taking place in the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Mumbai Indians are placed on the top position on the points table with 10 points, followed by Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

