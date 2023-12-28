Kota (Rajasthan)[India], December 28 (ANI): Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs while Andhra Pradesh drubbed Rajasthan by 24 runs here at JK Pavilion Stadium on Wednesday in Group A in the ongoing sixth edition of Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

The Kota-leg (Group A) featured a clash between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. This is the last leg for the League stage in the ongoing Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

Also Read | Tennis Calendar 2024: Schedule and Dates of Major Tournaments Including Grand Slams in The New Year.

In the first match, Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs in Group A. Haryana smashed 229/3 in 20 overs and then restricted Tamil Nadu to 178/7. Bhupender Malik smashed 100 in 65 balls for Haryana and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In the second game, Andhra Pradesh defeated Rajasthan by 24 runs here in Kota. Andhra Pradesh opted to bat and smashed 172/5 in 17 overs.

Also Read | Odisha FC Drawn Against ASEAN Zone Champions in AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone Semifinal.

Chasing 173, Rajasthan fell 25 runs short of the target. Andhra Pradesh captain Durga Rao smashed 70 in 39 balls and was named as the Player of the Match.

Haryana will meet Andhra Pradesh while Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Himachal on Day 4 of the Kota leg here at JK Pavilion Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Tripura leg (Group F) ended on Monday with Tripura occupying the top spot in the points table following a win against Assam. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile sits at second position after beating Manipur in their last league match.

The ongoing 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 2, 2024, and the League stage will be played till December 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)