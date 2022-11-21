Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors 35-30 in a thrilling match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The Thalaivas took a big lead at the end of the first half but the side from Bengal put up a strong fight in the second session. However, Narender kept effecting raids and eventually helped Tamil Thalaivas win in the end.

Narender picked up a few raids as Tamil Thalaivas took 5-3 lead in the fourth minute. However, the Warriors tackled Narender soon after and stayed in the game at 5-7.

Ajinkya Pawar stepped up his game and reduced the Warriors to just three players on the mat. Deepak Hooda found it difficult to break the Thalaivas' defence as the side from Tamil Nadu took 10-5 lead in the 11th minute.

Balaji D and Manoj Gowda carried out a SUPER TACKLE to avoid an all out and reduced the gap between the two sides. Moments later, Gowda effected a fantastic raid as the Warriors reached within touching distance of Thalaivas' score at 10-11.

However, the Thalaivas inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 17-11 in the 18th minute. They kept raging on and led at 21-13 at the end of the first half.

The Thalaivas' defensive unit led by captain Sagar tackled Maninder Singh in the opening minutes of the second half as the Tamil side continued to have a stronghold on the match at 22-15.

Thereafter, Maninder carried out a couple of brilliant raids, but the Thalaivas still held the lead at 24-20 in the 29th minute.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawar helped the Thalaivas extend their lead after picking up successive raids, but moments later, Maninder pulled off a SUPER RAID to keep the Warriors in the game at 25-27.

Soon after, Narender brought back the momentum towards the Thalaivas with a magnificent two-point raid. The star raider kept picking up points as the side from Tamil Nadu continued to hold the lead at 31-29 in the 38th minute.

The Warriors threatened to level the scores in the last two minutes, but the Thalaivas carried out a SUPER TACKLE in the last minute of the match and sealed the deal in the end.

