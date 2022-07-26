Derby [UK], July 26 (ANI): England all-rounder Nat Sciver believes that her side is heading into the Commonwealth Games 2022 with their best chance of beating arch-rivals Australia.

This statement comes after England has completed a dominant multi-format series win over South Africa after registering a 38-run win in the final T20I to complete a 3-0 clean sweep over the visitors. The latest win means that England has won six white-ball wins in a row against Proteas, something which will give them a lot of momentum and confidence heading into the CWG 2022 which will be held in Birmingham.

Australia is a favourite on the other hand to win big in CWG 2022 as they are current champions in ODI and T20Is. They had defeated England in the 50-over World Cup final back in April. Sciver believes that England's new attacking approach will give them a chance at getting a medal.

"I think we have settled on the way we want to play - having that aggression with bat and ball, especially in the powerplay. Hopefully, that puts us in a good position for the Commonwealth Games. I think this is our best chance [to beat Australia]," Sciver told Sky Sports.

"People have really taken their chances. I think that is the most exciting thing - everyone has contributed and had their moments. It is probably the most fun I have had on the pitch in a long time and when you are enjoying cricket you are probably playing well as well. It is infectious," she added.

Sciver was standing in as captain for the regular skipper Heather Knight, who was out due to an injury.

In CWG 2022, England will have group matches against South Africa on August 2, New Zealand on August 4. Semi-finals will take place on August 6 ahead of the gold medal match on the following day.

England has named a 15-player squad for Commonwealth Games.

Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp are a part of the youthful-looking T20 squad, with experienced opener Tammy Beaumont being a notable omission from it.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice-captain), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers). (ANI)

