Wellington [New Zealand], March 3 (ANI): Australia's spin wizard Nathan Lyon dashed New Zealand's hopes early in the fourth day by taking ten wickets in the match, helping visitors claim a 172-run victory in the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

In a career that has seen myriad highlights, Lyon snared a rare first in a dominant morning that delivered Australia a thumping 172-run win in the first Test.

Following a thrilling comeback on the third day, New Zealand resumed at 111 for 3, looking daunting at the target of 369 with a nearly full house anticipating a surprise attack.

However, Lyon ended New Zealand's resistance with the wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips in two overs following a calm start, with the surface looking to be playing a little easier than the first three days. Daryl Mitchell stood his ground in vain, watching wickets fall at the other end, and was the final batsman to be removed for 38 off 130 balls.

Lyon was Australia's match-winner once again, finishing with 6 for 65 and match figures of 10-108 on a surface that turned and bounced sharply.

Lyon was the star performer along with Cameron Green, whose masterful unbeaten 174 in the first innings was remarkable on a bowler-friendly surface.

Earlier on Day 3, a fighting half-century by Rachin Ravindra keeps New Zealand alive. Kiwis ended the day three at 111/3, with Ravindra (56*) unbeaten with Daryl Mitchell (12*) on the other side.

Australia started the day three at 13/2, with Nathan Lyon (6*) and Usman Khawaja unbeaten. The duo struck some fine boundaries and took Australia beyond the 50-run mark. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips struck, removing both for 41 and 28 respectively. Australia was in trouble at 81/4.

The duo of Cameron Green (17*) and Travis Head (24*) took Australia to the lunch with 113 on board with four wickets lost. During the second session, Phillips used his part-time spin to deceive the Aussie middle order, getting Green (34), Head (29), Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (3) to secure a landmark five-wicket haul. Australia was bundled out for 164, with 368 runs lead in their hand. Kiwis was set 369 runs to take the series 1-0.

Besides Phillips, Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) were also solid with the ball. Near the end of the second session, Lyon struck as Tom Latham continued his string of low scores, going for eight runs. At Tea, NZ was 15/1, with Will Young (7*) and Kane Williamson (0*) unbeaten.

In the final session, Australia struck twice, with Lyon getting the crucial wicket of Williamson for just nine runs while Travis Head's part-time spin removed Will Young for 15, with Steve Smith taking a one-handed blinder at slips. Kiwis was 59/3.

Ravindra and Mitchell then formed a half-century partnership, making sure NZ ended the day without any further loss of wicket.

Brief Scores: NZ: 179 and 196 (Rachin Ravindra 59, Daryl Mitchell 38; Nathan Lyon 6/65) vs Australia: 383 and 164 (Nathan Lyon 41, Cameron Green 34, Glenn Phillips 5/45). (ANI)

