South London [UK], October 15 (ANI): England defender Nathaniel Clyne has signed a short-term deal with Crystal Palace, bringing him back to the club after eight years.

Having made 137 appearances for the Eagles between 2008-2012, Clyne joined Southampton before moving to Liverpool in July 2015. A loan to AFC Bournemouth followed in 2019.

The former Player of the Season (2010/11) has spent recent weeks training with the first-team squad and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s earlier this month.

Internationally, Clyne made 14 appearances for England, earning his first call-up under Roy Hodgson.

"I am a London boy, this is where I grew up. I am back home and all my family and friends are here. It is surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully, I can just crack on and enjoy my football again," Clyne said in a statement.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish added: "Nathaniel is a fantastic character to have around this squad and we are delighted to secure his services for the upcoming period. He is a first-rate professional, just as he was when I first met him more than a decade ago. His presence and experience will be invaluable." (ANI)

