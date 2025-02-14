Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Services Sports Central Board (SSCB) clinched the National Games 2025 title with a total of 121 medals, including 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze, with nine of these medals coming on the final day, Thursday, according to a report from Olympics.com.

The 38th edition of the National Games, India's own multi-sport event similar to the Olympics, saw participation from athletes from 28 different states, eight Union Territories, and SSCB, which battled it out for medals across 34 sports, Olympics.com reported.

Also Read | Why is WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema?.

Mallakhamb and yogasana, initially introduced as demonstration events, were later upgraded to medal sports.

Maharashtra, who secured the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy at the last edition held in 2023 for winning the most gold medals, finished second with 201 medals -- 54 gold, 71 silver, and 76 bronze. Haryana took the third spot with 153 medals, including 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze. Madhya Pradesh was fourth with 82 medals, including 34 gold, 26 silver, and 22 bronze, while Karnataka rounded out the top five with 80 medals -- 34 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze, the report added.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: RCB Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs.

Triathlon events from January 26 marked the start of the 38th National Games, with all sporting events concluding on Thursday, February 13.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Games, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said during the closing ceremony, "The National Games are concluding today. The journey to make India a hub of sports in the coming days has begun today and to also make our country a top ten sporting nation ahead of 2036 Olympics.. In sports, we either win or learn... We have to send a message to the world that we come from a country of brave warriors like Arjun... The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi..."

Since the Games were revamped back in 1985, Services, featuring army personnel, have emerged as National Games title winners a record number of five times, with four successive titles coming in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2022 before Maharashtra broke their streak in the last edition.

The event featured some of the top names from Indian sports, like Olympic medalists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh and Vijay Kumar (shooting). Some other big names included, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles, 200m) and Amoj Jacob (400m). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)