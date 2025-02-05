Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): On the final day of the 38th National Games swimming competitions, held at the Manskhund Swimming Pool, Golapar, Haldwani, athletes from across the country delivered exceptional performances. Leading the charge, Karnataka showcased its supremacy, claiming several gold medals and proving its strength in the sport.

On Tuesday, in the Women's 100m Breaststroke, Harshita Jayaram H from Kerala emerged victorious, clinching the gold with a time of 1:14.34. Saanvi Yogesh Deshwal from Maharashtra secured the silver at 1:16.37, while Jyoti Bajirao Patil, also from Maharashtra, earned the bronze with a time of 1:17.36, as per a press release from 38th National Games.

Vidit Shivshankar J B from Karnataka dominated the Men's 100m Breaststroke, claiming the gold with an impressive time of 1:03.97. The silver went to Dhanush C Suresh from Tamil Nadu, who finished in 1:04.51, while Rana Deepak Kumar Singh from Jharkhand secured the bronze with a time of 1:04.57.

The Women's 100m Freestyle saw Dhinidhi Desingu P S from Karnataka claim gold with a remarkable time of 57.34 seconds. Titiksha Rawat from Delhi followed with silver at 59.38 seconds, and Aditi Satish from Maharashtra bagged the bronze with 59.49 seconds.

In the highly competitive Men's 100m Freestyle, Srihari Nataraj from Karnataka stood out, winning the gold with a time of 50.65 seconds. Geetesh Shah from Maharashtra took silver at 51.61 seconds, while Rishabh Anupam Das, also from Maharashtra, earned bronze with 51.71 seconds.

The Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay saw Karnataka's team claim the gold with an outstanding time of 4:03.91. Tamil Nadu secured silver with a time of 4:10.61, while Maharashtra completed the podium with bronze at 4:11.09.

With an impressive tally of gold medals, Karnataka emerged as the dominant force in swimming on the final day of the National Games. The Manskhund Swimming Pool in Haldwani served as the perfect stage for these thrilling competitions, showcasing the nation's finest swimmers and offering an exciting spectacle for the audience.

Coming to a football event in Haldwani, the semi-finals of women's football saw Odisha and Haryana secure remarkable victories, booking their spots in the final.

In the first semi-final, Odisha defeated Delhi 5-1. Rebecca Zamthianmawi scored Delhi's lone goal, while Odisha's Pyari Zaxa netted one with Malti Munda scored a brace while Sumitra Hembram and Jabamani Tudu got their names on the scoresheet.

In the second semi-final, Haryana triumphed over West Bengal 4-1. Ranjita Devi scored the only goal for West Bengal, while Haryana lead by captain Mamta (7' & 28'), Neha (23'), and Sharda (54') led their team to a convincing victory.

Odisha and Haryana will now face each other in the final, with football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting this exciting showdown. (ANI)

