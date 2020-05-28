Sports News | National Games Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The 36th National Games were on Thursday postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

A source in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) told ANI that the National Games organising committee will hold a meeting by September end to decide the dates for the event.

"National Games organising committee has decided to postpone National Games due to COVID-19 pandemic. The committee to hold a meeting by September end and decide on fixing dates for the National Games. The government to take advise from Union Sports Ministry, need four months advance notice to organise games," said the source.

The games were scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 4 in Goa.

With 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 86,110, while 67,692 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,531 in the country. (ANI)

