New Delhi [India], March 27(ANI): Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur, SAI - Academy recorded victories in their respective games on the fifth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here at Ghumanhera Hockey Ground.

In the opening contest of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy recorded a 4-1 victory over Salute Hockey Academy in Pool F. Deepak broke the deadlock in the 20th minute for Salute Hockey Academy. Thereafter, they failed in finding the back of the net as their rivals netted four goals to win the match. Amarjot Singh (33', 43) scored a brace for his side while Shubhdeep Singh (41') and Sourav (54') added one goal each to the tally.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur registered a thumping 8-0 win over Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati in the second contest of the day. Jolen Topno opened the scoring for his side in the ninth minute. He finished the game with two goals with his second strike coming in the 25th minute. Satyam Pandey (14', 34') and Tushar Parmar (24', 45') notched up two goals each. Skipper Roshan Ekka (30') and Moohamed Jaeed (47') were also on the scoreboard for Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur.

SAI - Academy recorded their first win in the ongoing 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 as they defeated Republican Sports Club 6-0 in Pool G. Vishal Shridhar Mandade scored the first goal of the match in the 12th minute. Ankush Kumar doubled the lead for his side by netting his solitary goal of the match in the 22nd minute. Sunny (26'), Chirag (28') and captain Almaaz Khan (30'), Govind (60') also contributed with one goal each.

In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy were awarded three points after Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy forfeited the match.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pool E match between Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur was forfeited. In another Pool E encounter, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy edged past Namdhari XI 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Mohd Abid in the 13th minute.

Har Hockey Academy will square off against Gangpur Sports Academy in Pool H in the fifth contest of the day, while in Pool G Ghumanhera Riser's Academy will take on Army Boys Sports Company in the final fixture of the day, which will start at 06:00 pm (IST). (ANI)

