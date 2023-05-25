Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's pacer Naveen-ul-Haq registered himself in the list of bowlers with the best bowling figures for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League in the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Naveen picked up four wickets by conceding 38 runs in the match. He also achieved his personal best bowling figures in the IPL. He also has the fifth-best bowling figures by an LSG bowler.

In a debut season, Naveen has taken 11 wickets in eight matches.

Mark Wood has the best bowling figures for LS, taking a five-wicket haul and conceding only 14 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals. Following him, Mohsin Khan has the second-best figures of 4/16 against Delhi Capitals. In 2022, Avesh Khan took 4 wickets conceding 24 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yash Thakur placed fourth with 4/37 this season against Punjab Kings.

Batting first, MI posted 182/8 on the board. Cameron Green (41), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Nehal Wadhera (23) played useful knocks for MI.

LSG was dismissed for 101 in 16.3 overs, with Akash Madhwal taking 5/5 in 3.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis scored 40 runs.

Now, LSG has been knocked out of the tournament. MI will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. (ANI)

