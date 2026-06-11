Sports News | NBA 2025-26: New York Knicks Pull off Historic Finals Comeback, Beat San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4

New York [US], June 11 (ANI): The New York Knicks produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in NBA Finals history, overturning a 29-point deficit to edge the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in a dramatic Game 4 on Wednesday night (Local Time) and move within touching distance of their first championship in more than five decades.

Trailing for almost the entire contest at a packed Madison Square Garden, the Knicks appeared headed for a damaging defeat as the Spurs dominated the opening half, according to Reuters.

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San Antonio came out firing from the start, piling up 41 first-quarter points and building a commanding 19-point lead by the end of the opening period. Led by Victor Wembanyama's all-around brilliance, the visitors stretched the advantage to as many as 29 points in the second quarter, leaving New York struggling to find answers.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after halftime.

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The Knicks, refusing to surrender on their home floor, tightened up defensively and began chipping away at the deficit. Their energy reached another level in the fourth quarter, where New York unleashed a stunning 28-9 run in just over seven minutes.

Every defensive stop ignited the crowd, while every basket fueled growing belief that an unlikely comeback was possible.

Jalen Brunson spearheaded the revival with a magnificent 36-point performance. The star guard repeatedly attacked the Spurs' defence and delivered the game's biggest moment before the finale, driving through traffic for a crucial layup with 1:22 remaining to hand New York its first lead of the night at 105-104.

San Antonio responded through rookie Stephon Castle, who calmly converted two free throws to put the Spurs back in front. Yet the final twist belonged to the Knicks.

With seconds remaining, Brunson's contested three-pointer bounced off the rim, only for OG Anunoby to rise above the crowd and tip the ball home with 2.3 seconds left on the clock.

Anunoby finished with 33 points on an efficient shooting night, while Wembanyama recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for San Antonio.

The victory gives New York a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Now, the Knicks head to San Antonio needing just one more win to capture their first NBA title since 1973 and complete a comeback that will be remembered for generations. Game 5 will be played at the same venue on Sunday morning. (ANI)

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