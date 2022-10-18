New York [US], October 18 (ANI): Reigning champions Golden State Warriors will take on Los Angeles Lakers in the first match of the 2022-23 National Basketball Association (NBA) season on Wednesday.

As per a press release from NBA, the Warriors will also be presented with their championship rings prior to the game. The Dubs will look to continue their dominance and seek to extend a run that includes four NBA championships and six NBA Finals appearances over the last eight seasons.

The season will continue to be unpredictable as six different franchises have made the NBA Finals over the last three seasons. Four of those teams did not even qualify for the playoffs in the season before reaching the finals.

The Lakers will be aiming to recover from an underwhelming 2021-22 season. LeBron James is in a position to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season with 37,062 career points. The four-time NBA MVP needs 1,326 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) for the record

Catch all the live action from the 2022-23 NBA, starting with Golden State Warriors vs L.A. Lakers, on October 19th, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 AM onwards LIVE & Exclusive on JioCinema & Sports18 1 SD & HD. (ANI)

