New York [US], June 5 (ANI): Boston Celtics started their 2022 NBA Finals campaign as the visitors outscored the home team 40-16 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 120-108 win in Game 1, stealing the homecourt advantage.

But the Golden State Warriors shouldn't worry as they have not lost consecutive Playoffs games in the first round, West semis and Conference Finals either.

Also Read | ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2022.

While the NBA history isn't exactly on the Warriors' side as teams that win Game 1 of the Finals eventually win the series 70.7% of the time. But then another trivia kind of evens the balance. Only eight out of 17 NBA teams have won an NBA title after winning Game 1 on the road.

Stephen Curry didn't sound worried after the stunning loss in Game 1. "Just about being honest about what went wrong and holding each other accountable and coming out with another level of effort and misery that we need," Curry said.

Also Read | HUN 1-0 ENG, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match Result: Hungary Clinch Historic Win Over England.

The Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals will be live on Sports 18 and Voot in India on June 6, 5:30 AM onwards.

Stephen Curry will join an exclusive list of greats if he wins his 4th NBA championship to go with his 2 MVPs. The other members of this rarefied club are all-time greats - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

The Celtics are in position to win their record-setting 18th NBA championship, which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles. While, the Warriors are seeking their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons and seventh overall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)