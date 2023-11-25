New York, Nov 25 (AP) The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October.

“We're looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday.

Giddey had no comment when questioned Friday at practice.

“Yeah, I mean, I understand the question, obviously,” he said. “But there's no further comment right now.”

When asked again, he said: “I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don't have anything to say.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it was a personal matter and he had no comment.

Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for an Oklahoma City team that is off to an 11-4 start.

A first-round pick in 2021, Giddey was named to the All-Rookie second team that season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the World Cup this summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2. AP

