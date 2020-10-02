Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) A seven-week series of professional development seminar for women coaches across the country has concluded at the National Cricket Academy here.

The Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seminars, a first of its kind initiative, were conducted by NCA's Coach Education department led by Sujith Somasundar with the support of Atul Gaikwad, Apurva Desai and Rajib Dutta.

Twenty-four BCCI Level 2 certified coaches and former India cricketers with BCCI level 1 certifications were part of the initiative, said the BCCI in a statement.

Some of the topics covered included "skill acquisition, modern coaching concepts, the art and science of fast bowling, designing effective learning environments etc".

NCA head Rahul Dravid said: "Women's cricket has been growing at a very fast pace and one of the aims of the BCCI is to continue supporting our Women Coaches in their development.

"Although the pandemic has posed certain challenges, I believe the last seven weeks have still been used well by our education department to connect with some of the Women Coaches, work with them and support them in their pursuit of constant development."

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly added: "India is seeing a great deal of young talent coming up from all parts of the country. NCA's efforts to hone and nurture the skills of women coaches is appreciated. I would like to thank the team at the NCA led by Rahul for taking this initiative."

