Sports News | NECO Master Blaster Unveil Official Jersey, Anthem Ahead of VPL 2026 Campaign

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Defending champions NECO Master Blaster unveiled their new jersey and team anthem on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Vidarbha Premier League (VPL) T20 2026 season, marking the beginning of the franchise's preparations for another exciting campaign.

The jersey launch and anthem reveal reflected the franchise's identity, ambition, and deep connection with the cricket-loving fans of Vidarbha, according to a press release.

Also Read | Today’s IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 30.

With both the men's and women's teams preparing for the new season, the event highlighted the team's commitment towards building a strong sporting culture in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Jayaswal, Owner - NECO Master Blaster, said, "The jersey and anthem represent the spirit of NECO Master Blaster. They reflect the passion, energy, and fearless attitude with which our players take the field. We wanted to create something that connects with our fans and gives the players a strong sense of pride while representing the franchise. As we begin our title defence, we are confident that both our men's and women's teams will make the region proud once again."

Also Read | GT Qualify for IPL 2026 Final, Beat RR in Qualifier 2.

Ramesh Jayaswal, Managing Director - Jayaswal Neco Group, added, "Sport has the power to unite people, and through this anthem and jersey, we wanted to celebrate the identity of our franchise and the passion of Vidarbha cricket. The response from the players and fans has been extremely encouraging. We are excited for the new season and look forward to supporting our teams as they aim for success in VPL T20 2026."

Earlier, NECO Master Blaster captain Jitesh Sharma had also spoken about the different mindset required while defending a title and the importance of focusing on winning rather than fearing defeat.

NECO Master Blaster will begin their VPL T20 2026 campaign on June 1 as the league officially gets underway, with both the men's and women's teams aiming to make a strong statement this season.

Full NECO Master Blaster Squad: Jitesh Sharma, Adhyayan Daga, Aryan Meshram, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Ananmay Jayaswal, Vedant Dighade, Vaibhav Chandekar, Abhishek Gupta, Shantanu Rajput, Dipesh Parwani, Harsh Dubey, Avinash Jadhav, Arya Durugkar, Gaurav Dhoble, Gaurav Farde, Kush Khandelwal.

NECO Master Blaster Women Squad: Shraddha Nabira (Captain), Aarya Gohane (Vice-Captain), Nupur Kohale, Snehal Maniyar, Nihari Kawale, Shreya Lanjewar, Yashashri Soley, Saloni Rajput, Saniya Chourasia, Shivani Dharne, Nandini Pradhan, Vanshika Pandya, Gargi Banote, Janhvi Tichkule, Diya Bhagwat, Ashwini Deshmukh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)