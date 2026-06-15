Sports News | NECO Master Blaster Women Sign off with Pride as Remarkable Turnaround Season Ends with Runner-up Finish in VPL 2026

Nagpur (Maharashtra)[India], June 15 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster Women's inspiring journey in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VWPL) 2026 came to an end in the final at the VCA Jamtha Ground on Sunday, but the team leaves the tournament with its head held high after producing one of the biggest turnarounds of the season.

After enduring an unfortunate campaign last year, NECO Master Blaster Women bounced back strongly in 2026, displaying resilience, consistency and fighting spirit to reach the final.

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Their runner-up finish reflects the tremendous progress made by the side and lays a strong foundation for future success and for players at the international level also.

In the summit clash, NECO Master Blaster Women posted 140/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Shraddha Nabira led from the front with a magnificent 66 off 48 balls, striking eight boundaries and two sixes. She received support from Nupur Kohale, who chipped in with a brisk 21 off 14 deliveries, while Nihari Kawale contributed 16 runs.

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Chasing 141, India Warriors Women were guided by a composed innings from Ayushi Thakre, who scored 65 off 50 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar added an important 42 off 31 deliveries as India Warriors reached 142/6 in 19.4 overs to seal a four-wicket victory.

Despite the defeat, NECO's campaign was marked by several memorable performances, with players stepping up in crucial moments throughout the tournament.

The team's journey from a difficult previous season to a place in the final highlighted its determination, improved performances and collective belief.

Speaking after the season, Anand Jaiswal, Owner of NECO Master Blaster, said: "I am extremely proud of the way our women's team performed this season. After a challenging campaign last year, the players showed remarkable character, commitment and resilience to reach the final. While we would have loved to lift the trophy, this season has been a huge step forward for the team. The girls have inspired everyone with their performances and fighting spirit. I congratulate the entire squad, support staff and management for an outstanding campaign and am confident that this experience will make us even stronger in the years ahead."(ANI)

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