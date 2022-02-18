Muscat [Oman], February 18 (ANI): Nepal and Canada got off to an impressive start in their respective Group A games of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, on Friday.

Nepal got the better of hosts Oman in a low-scoring game at the Oman Academy 1 ground while Canada beat Philippines in the morning session of the tournament.

Canada's Matthew Spoors stroked a 66-ball century (108 not out) and shared a 149-run opening wicket stand with Rayyan Pathan, who hit a 44-ball 73, to lead their side to an imposing 216 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Captain Navneet Dhaliwal stayed unbeaten on an 11-ball 26 that was studded with three maximums as they challenged Philippines who are making their debut at the global qualifiers.

Chasing a huge total, Philippines could only score 98 for five to give Canada a huge 118-run win and a boost to their net run-rate (NRR).

In the second match of the morning session, bowlers had a field day as a low-scoring match between hosts Oman and Nepal. Defending a total of 117, Nepal bowlers, led by their skipper and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, had the hosts batters at sea as they collapsed to 78 in 17 overs.

Kamal Airee was the most successful bowler with three for 15 while Lamichhane picked up two for 20 and was ably supported by off-spinner Dipendra Airee, who claimed two for 15. (ANI)

