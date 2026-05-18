Sports News | Nepal Climb to Fifth Place in CWCL 2 Standings After Crucial Win over Scotland

Kirtipur [Nepal], May 18 (ANI): Nepal boosted their hopes of reaching the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier with a commanding six-wicket victory over Scotland in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Kirtipur.

The win helped Nepal climb to fifth place in the CWC League 2 standings and maintain momentum in the race for a top-four finish, which guarantees qualification for the next stage of the World Cup pathway, according to the ICC.

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After winning the toss, Scotland opted to bat first but struggled against Nepal's disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi starred with figures of 4/32, while leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 3/47 as the visitors were bowled out for 194.

Brandon McMullen provided the lone aggressive counterattack for Scotland with a rapid 73 off 44 balls, while Michael English contributed 51. However, regular wickets prevented Scotland from building substantial partnerships.

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Nepal made an attacking start in reply as Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh added 58 runs in only 6.3 overs. Scotland briefly fought back with quick wickets, but Ishan Pandey and captain Rohit Paudel steadied the chase with a decisive 104-run partnership.

Pandey struck a composed 55, while Paudel remained unbeaten on 74 to guide the hosts home comfortably. Mark Watt picked up two late wickets, but Nepal sealed the target with six wickets in hand.

The victory continued Nepal's impressive recent run in international cricket following their encouraging campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where Dipendra Singh Airee had played a key role in securing the team's first World Cup win since 2014.

Nepal have also carried their strong form into the ongoing home tri-series involving Scotland, the USA and Oman. After opening the series with a defeat to Scotland, Nepal bounced back with victories against the USA and Scotland to register two wins from three matches.

Nepal will next face the USA on May 22 as they continue their push for a place in the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. (ANI)

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