Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): Nepal on Tuesday defeated Malaysia by six wickets in the opening match of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Premier Cup 2023 being held in Kathmandu.

In Tuesday's game which was held at Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur, the Rhinos put up 237 runs on the scoreboard and secured victory in the first match of the tournament.

Nepali players, Kushal Malla and Bhim Sharki cracked half-centuries. Malaysia opted to bat first after winning the toss.

With a partnership between Ahmed Faiz, the captain, and opener Virandeep Singh, Malaysia posed a challenge of 236 runs for Nepal. The Rhinos reached the target with Malla scoring 70 runs.

Kushal Malla bagged the player of the match title in the 50-over match smashing five boundaries and five sixes.

Sharki smashed five boundaries, top-scoring with 71 runs, which came of 98 balls. The right-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion after being caught by Virandeep Singh.

Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel put up 42 runs of 43 balls while opener Kushal Bhurtel smashed five boundaries and two sixes, scoring 38 runs of 31 balls. Paudel was caught by Muhammad Amir.

The Premier Cup will work as a qualification pathway towards the Asia Cup 2023, to be held in Pakistan in September this year. Nepal are pitted in Group 'A' alongside Oman, Qatar, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Group 'B' consists of the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The matches will be held at TU Cricket Ground and Mulpani Cricket Ground from April 18 to May 1. (ANI)

