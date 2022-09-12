New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Netizens on Monday took to social media to express their displeasure at the wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's omission from Team India's ICC T20 World Cup squad.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Many Indian fans were not pleased with Sanju Samson's omission from the squad. They took to Twitter to express their anger, either through words or some hilarious memes/jokes.

In a funny reaction to Samson's not being there in a squad, a Twitter user posted a hilarious meme to point out that not including the explosive right-hander would be a loss for Team India.

A Twitter user pointed out that Sanju's inclusion in the squad would benefit the team as he will handle the middle order, score boundaries easily and ease off some pressure and play at a healthy strike rate to finish games for India.

"Sanju Samson - * Can handle middle order, * Can find boundaries easily, * Can remove pressure when team's chasing big total, * Will stand on trust if given surity, * Will help IND by playing with a healthy SR and will finish games for IND. #SanjuSamson #SanjuSamsonforT20WC," tweeted the user.

Another fan expressed his sadness by tweeting, "Feeling sad for sanju samson for not selecting in t20 wc squad . He deserves chance. #SanjuSamsonforT20WC #SanjuSamson #T20wc2022 #TeamIndiasquad"

Another Twitter user not only expressed displeasure with Samson's omission, but also inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the squad.

"Why is Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson not in the team? Also Kl Rahul is a big mistake. He is nothing but a disappointment in high profile matches #T20WorldCup2022," he tweeted.

Another user expressed his displeasure at Sanju's omission, though through a hilarious joke.

"vo bhi 11 ka squad banati thi 6 besties & 5 boyfriends or me sanju samson hota tha," he tweeted.

"Being #SanjuSamson fan is ain't easy," tweeted another user expressing heartbreak over player's omission.

Another fan urged BCCI to include Samson in the squad.

"Sanju samson deserve in t20 world Cup squad. Please #bcci #Sanju #SanjuSamsonforT20WC #SanjuSamson | #T20WorldCup2022," he tweeted.

Samson had a great Indian Premier League 2022, in which his side Rajasthan Royals reached the final. He scored 458 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79. Two half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 55.

Then in the limited opportunities, he got for India, he did not disappoint there either.

In six T20I matches this year across five innings, Samson scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75. He hit a half-century, a knock of 77 runs against Ireland.

In six ODIs, Samson scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. One half-century came out of his bat in five innings he played.

Coming to the squad, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup and for Australia and South Africa series. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.

ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13. India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

