Sports News | Neuer Returns, Musiala Starts in Germany's World Cup Opener Against Curacao

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Curacao - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Germany players on the pitch before the match. (Photo/Reuters)

Houston [US], June 14 (ANI): Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been handed a starting role for Sunday's FIFA World Cup Group E opener against Curacao, despite still working his way back to peak form after a broken leg sidelined him for more than six months last year.

In a notable selection call, Germany's in-form striker Deniz Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, starts on the bench.

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Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is set to make his first international appearance since coming out of retirement.

The 40-year-old was surprisingly recalled to the national team less than a month ago and has been preferred over Oliver Baumann, who had been expected to start the tournament as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper.

Also Read | How to Watch Germany vs Curacao Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

For Curacao, head coach Dick Advocaat has named experienced midfielder Tahith Chong in the starting lineup as the Caribbean nation, the smallest country ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, prepares for its historic tournament debut.

Line Ups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Sherel Floranus; Riechedly Bazoer, Sontje Hansen, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, ; Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia. (ANI)

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