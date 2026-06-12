Sports News | New York Honours Thierry Henry with Street Naming Before 2026 FIFA World Cup

New York [US], June 12 (ANI): A street in New York City was named after legendary French and Arsenal F.C. footballer Thierry Henry before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ESPN reported.

The French football icon won the FIFA World Cup back in 1998, and now has 50th Street and Sixth Avenue named as the "Thierry Henry Way".

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During his career from 1994 to 2012, Henry represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, such as Monaco (1994-1999), Juventus (1999), Arsenal (1999-2007), Barcelona (2007-2010) and then New York Red Bulls as a part of the Major League Soccer (MLS) from 2010 to 2014, scoring 52 goals in 135 matches.

He is best known for his runs with Arsenal and Barcelona, having won two Premier Leagues and two La Liga titles each. He also won the UEFA Champions League title with the latter.

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In a video shown to the crowds gathered as the name change was unveiled, Henry said, as quoted by ESPN, "It is an incredible honour for 50th Street and Sixth Avenue to be named Thierry Henry Way."

Henry also posted on X, "As a Frenchman who calls London my home, NEW YORK remains my favourite city in the world. To have a street named after me is an HONOUR i could only have dreamed of. This city holds such a special place in my heart - my son Tristan was born here, so NEW YORK is forever a part of our family's story. Unfortunately, I couldn't be there today as I'm working, but I was with you all in spirit. Thank you for this incredible honour. A special thank you to my Red Bull teammates for representing me and to Mayor Mamdani and Virginia Maloney for your kindness and recognition. I'll be back soon for a SELFIE."

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The street is located in the centre of Manhattan near the Rockefeller Centre and was revealed on June 10. Henry is not the only World Cup icon to receive this honour. The Brazilian football icon Pele, the only player with three FIFA WC titles, was also honoured with a street in Queens, New York, named "Pele Way".

New York itself is hosting eight matches of the global football spectacle at the MetLife Stadium, including the title clash on July 20. The "Pele Way" and "Thierry Henry Way" can be found in New York until November this year. (ANI)

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