Sports News | New Zealand Great Kane Williamson Announces International Retirement

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): New Zealand's leading all-format run-scorer and widely regarded as one of the country's greatest batters, Kane Williamson on Friday announced his immediate retirement from international cricket.

Williamson's announcement brings an end to a glittering 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 international games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Retires: A Look At New Zealand Legend's International Career Stats.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries. Williamson's retirement means he will play no further part in the BlackCaps current Test series in England, with a replacement player to be confirmed in due course.

Alongside his numbers, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were much admired, as he led the BlackCaps in all three formats during a golden period from 2016-2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Retires: New Zealand Star Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

After making his BlackCaps debut in 2010 and retiring from T20Is in November, Williamson said the time was now right to fully step away.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. "I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. "Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," the great cricketer said as quoted BY NZC website.

"I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. "It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," Williamson added.

BlackCaps coach Rob Walter said he had nothing but respect and admiration for Williamson.

"Anyone who's had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. Although it's been short-lived, it's been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself. His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy," Rob Walter said.

"His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA. Kane's always put the team first and although we're disappointed to see him go, we're happy to know he's content and at peace with his decision. An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport," he added.

Williamson's list of accolades is immense, including being named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and Test player of 2019, while also winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record four occasions.

Williamson is one of New Zealand cricket's most decorated players. He holds the record for the most international runs for New Zealand with 19,346, along with the most international centuries (48) and double-centuries (6). Williamson ranks sixth in international appearances with 378 matches and has scored the most Test runs (9,515) for New Zealand, including 33 centuries and six double-centuries, making him the first player to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches.

In ODIs, he has the fourth most runs (7,256) and centuries (14), while in T20Is he is second in runs (2,575). Williamson also boasts the highest Test batting average for New Zealand at 54.06 (minimum 20 games), the second highest ODI average at 48.69, and the third highest T20I average at 33 (minimum 5 games). Additionally, he has taken the fourth most international catches (217) and is equal first with Tom Latham and Tim Southee for the most Test wins (47).

As a captain, Williamson has led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests. In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs.

He holds the record for the most T20I wins by a New Zealand captain with 39 victories in 75 matches. Williamson's captaincy highlights include reaching the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in India, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final in England, winning the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final in England, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final in UAE, the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia, and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final in India.

Among his individual accolades, Williamson was named the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament, 2019 ICC Test Player of the Year, and received the 2018 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

In 2016, he became the fastest and youngest player in history to score centuries against all major Test-playing nations. He was also the 2015 Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World and a four-time recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal (2015-16, 2016-17, 2019, and 2020). Williamson made a century on his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in 2010, further cementing his legacy in New Zealand cricket. (ANI)

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