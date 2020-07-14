New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Former England skipper Nasser Hussain lauded Kane Williamson's attitude after the finals of the 2019 World Cup and said that the Kiwi side is a mirror image of their skipper.

Hussain was speaking at an ICC podcast titled 'CWC Rewind' with Ian Bishop and Eoin Morgan and it was then that the former England skipper opened up about his admiration for Williamson.

"To be fair, there was no animosity between both England and New Zealand. We know Kane Williamson and his team were brilliant in their reaction after the 2019 World Cup final ended," Hussain said during the interaction.

"He (Williamson) did the press that evening and he was so humble in defeat, all the press gave him a standing ovation, Williamson could have complained about so many things, I have not seen anyone complain about that decision. A team ends up as a mirror image of their captain, New Zealand is a mirror image of their skipper Williamson," he added.

Kane Williamson was applauded from all corners as he held his composure after losing the finals by the slightest of margins. The Kiwi skipper was also awarded the 'Player of the Tournament'.

This was the second successive time that New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the World Cup. The Kiwis under the leadership of Brendon McCullum lost the final of the 2015 edition to Australia by seven wickets.

The Eoin Morgan-led side defeated New Zealand in the finals of the 2019 World Cup on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.

The normal 50-over action and super over ended in a tie, but England had scored more boundaries in the match and as a result, the side was declared as the winners of the tournament.

In the super over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the World Cup final.

England had smashed more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

In the 2019 finals, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis posted a score of 241/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

Henry Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps as he played a knock of 55 runs whereas Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett scalped three wickets each for England.

Chasing a moderate target, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the final over they needed 15 runs for the win.

England had the rub of the green going their way as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving England four runs due to an over-throw. But New Zealand managed to keep their nerve and took the match into the super over. (ANI)

