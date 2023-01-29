Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second T20 here on Sunday.

India replaced Umran Malik with Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven while New Zealand named an unchanged team.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner. PTI

