Wellington [New Zealand], February 20 (ANI): New Zealand seamer Molly Penfold has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, sidelining her from the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Australia, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 23-year-old suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee while playing in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield earlier this month. She has since undergone surgery and is expected to require up to 12 weeks for recovery.

"We're all gutted for Molly," Ben Sawyer, the New Zealand head coach, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's a really unfortunate way for her summer to end, especially after strong contributions during the Rose Bowl series. The positive is that her recovery timelines should see her fit for our winter training schedule," he said.

Penfold has taken nine wickets in 14 ODIs and seven in 10 T20Is. Notably, she recorded a career-best 4/42 in the second ODI against Australia at the Basin Reserve last December.

New Zealand will also be without captain Sophie Devine for the Sri Lanka series as she continues her break from the game, with her availability for the Australia matches yet to be confirmed.

The White Ferns will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series next month, followed by three T20Is against Australia. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu will leave the WPL early to join the tour, while New Zealand's Amelia Kerr will remain in India.

The series against Sri Lanka begins on March 4, with all matches set to take place in New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is expected to announce the squad for the white-ball series later this month. (ANI)

