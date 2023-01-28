Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Devon Conway's gritty fifty and Daryl Mitchell's blistering knock of 59 propelled New Zealand to 176/6 against India in the opening T20I of the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Mitchell scored the highest runs for New Zealand and his 59 came of 30 balls. Devon Conway contributed with a knock of 52. Arshdeep Singh conceded most runs for India with New Zealand batsmen scoring 51 in four overs of his spell.

Put to bat first, New Zealand got off to an explosive start as the opener Finn Allen slammed back-to-back two fours of India skipper Hardik Pandya in the very first over making his intentions clear.

In the 3rd over of the game, Allen hammered Arshdeep Singh for 11 runs, slamming one four and a six in the Indian pacer's over. However, things changed when Washington Sundar delivered an amazing bowl to dismiss hard-hitting Allen.

Allen was caught at deep midwicket for 23-ball 35. In the same over, Sundar struck again and dismissed Mark Chapman for a duck leaving New Zealand's score at 43/2 in 5 overs.

Glenn Phillips then came out to bat. The duo slammed Indian bowlers and New Zealand took the otal beyond the 50-run mark in under 7 overs.

In the 8th over, Devon Conway hammered Umran Malik for 16 runs, smashing two back-to-back fours and one stunning six. After 10 overs New Zealand's score read 79/2.

The duo of Conway and Phillips kept the momentum in their team's favour as they kept hitting Indian bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav gave his team a big breakthrough as he removed Glenn Phillips after he had scored 17 runs of 22 balls. He broke the 60-run partnership.

Batter Daryl Mitchell then came out to bat and slammed Shivam Mavi for two back-to-back fours.

Playing a gritty knock, Conway brought up his half-century in 31 deliveries. Mitchell showcased his talent as he slammed India captain for 16 runs. Arshdeep was then brought back into the attack and he gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed Conway on his individual score of 52, breaking 36 runs partnership between Conway and Mitchell.

New batter Michael Bracewell was run out by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Mitchell Santner then fell prey to Shivam Mavi and went back to the pavilion after scoring just 7 runs.

Daryl Mitchell then opened his hands and completely destroyed Arshdeep Singh, slamming back-to-back four sixes and one four capping the over which went for 27 runs. Daryl also brought up a 26-ball fifty. (ANI)

