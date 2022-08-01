Edinburgh, Aug 1 (AP) Mark Chapman hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand powered to a seven-wicket one-day international victory over Scotland with 25 balls remaining.

Chapman, who finished on 101 not out off 75 balls, mounted an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 175 with Daryl Mitchell to ease the tourists to their target with 25 balls to spare at the Grange Cricket Club in the one-off ODI match.

Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 3 Results: Achinta Sheuli Wins Men's 73kg Weightlifting, Bags Third Gold Medal for India.

New Zealand finished on 307-3 in 45.5 overs in reply to Scotland's 306 in 49.4 overs.

Openers Martin Guptill and Finn Allen got the Kiwis' reply off to a solid start with contributions of 47 and 50 respectively, but it was Chapman and Mitchell who provided the impetus despite Michael Leask's return of 2-46 in eight overs.

Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 3 Highlights: Achinta Sheuli, Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Medal Wins Mark The Third Day For India in Birmingham.

They came together at the start of the 25th over with the score on 132-3 and Chapman's knock, which included seven sixes and six fours, and an unbeaten 74 from Mitchell saw them home.

Matthew Cross and Leask had earlier produced a middle-order fightback to keep the Scots in the game.

The pair had put on 92 for the sixth wicket when Cross was caught behind for 53, leaving Leask to guide the tail before he eventually fell for a fine 85, which included four sixes and nine fours, from 55 balls.

Having opted to bat, skipper Richie Berrington saw openers Kyle Coetzer and Michael Jones make it to 46 before Coetzer went for 22, soon to be followed by Callum MacLeod, Jones for 36, Berrington and Chris Greaves to leave his side on 107-5 three balls into the 25th over.

Mark Watt's 31 and 28 from Safyaan Sharif eased Scotland to 306 all out with two balls remaining with Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy both taking three wickets. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)