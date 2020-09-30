Brisbane, Sep 30 (AP) The New Zealand women's cricket team has ended a 13-game losing streak against world champion Australia with a five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Amelia Kerr proved the difference, backing up from her 2-18 bowling performance that restricted Australia to 123 for 7 to later score an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls to clinch the result at Allan Border Field.

Needing eight off the final over for victory, Kerr belted Megan Schutt for consecutive boundaries to steer New Zealand to 125-5 and victory with three balls to spare.

Australia won the opening two T20 matches to secure a 10th straight T20 series victory.

Australia had won the past seven T20 and six one-day international matches against the White Ferns.

The teams will open a three-match ODI series on Saturday, also in Brisbane. (AP)

