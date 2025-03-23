Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 23 (ANI): Seamers Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes's exceptional bowling performance guided New Zealand to victory over Pakistan by 115 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

With this victory, the Kiwis took an unassailable 4-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. The fifth and last T20I of the series between the two teams will be played at Wellington on Wednesday, March 23.

Chasing a mammoth total of 221 runs in the match, the Men in Green were bundled out for 105 runs. The visitors were bowled out in the 17th over of the innings.

The highest scorer for the side was Abdul Samad who scored 44 runs off 30 balls which came with the help of four boundaries and two sixes in his innings. Irfan Khan also score some runs (24 runs from 16 balls, with 4 four and a six) but that were not enough for the side.

Other than theses two players, no one was able to touch the double digit mark. Players like Mohammad Harris, Hasan Nawaz, team skipper Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, and Shadab Khan failed to make their mark in the game.

For the Blacaps, the pick of the bowler was Duffy who snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 20 runs in his spell of four overs. Three wickets were grabbed by Foulkes in his fours overs where he gave away 25 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, batting first, the hosts smashed 220 runs with the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. The scorers for the side in this innings were Finn Allen (50 runs off 20 balls, six fours and three sixes), Michael Bracewell (46 runs from 26 balls, five boundaries and two maximums), Tim Siefert (44 runs in 22 balls, three fours and four sixes), and Daryll Mitchell (29 runs off 23 balls with one four and six each).

For Pakistan, three wickets were snapped by Haris Rauf (3/27), two wickets were grabbed by Abrar Ahmed (2/41), and one wicket was bagged by Abbas Afridi (1/38) in their respective spells.

Brief Score: New Zealand 220/6 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 50, Michael Bracewell 46*, Haris Rauf 3/27) vs Pakistan 105 all out in 16.2 overs (Abdul Samad 44, Irfan Khan 24, Jacob Duffy 4/20). (ANI)

