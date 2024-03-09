Sports News | New Zealand's Matt Henry Reaches Milestone of 250 International Wickets

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 32-year-old pacer reached this milestone during the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Christchurch.

Agency News ANI| Mar 09, 2024 10:28 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | New Zealand's Matt Henry Reaches Milestone of 250 International Wickets

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 9 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry brought up a major career milestone on Saturday as he completed 250 international wickets.

The 32-year-old pacer reached this milestone during the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Christchurch.

Also Read | James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Henry took 7/67 during Australia's first inning and dismantled their world-class batting line-up. He picked up the prized wickets of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Travis Head while also snaring Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

In 124 international games, Henry now has taken 254 wickets at an average of 28.35, with the best figures of 7/23. He has 14 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors in international cricket.

Also Read | UWW Writes to WFI, States Only Officially Affiliated Body Allowed To Send Indian Teams to Competitions.

He is also the 13th-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis, with skipper Tim Southee at the top with 757 international scalps.

In 25 Tests, Henry has taken 93 wickets at an average of 32.09 and best bowling figures of 7/23.

In 82 ODIs, Henry has 141 scalps to his name at an average of 26.39, with the best bowling figures of 5/30.

In 17 T20Is, Henry has 20 wickets at an average of 24.80, with the best bowling figures of 3/32.

Leading the series 1-0, the Aussies won the toss at the Hagley Oval, asking New Zealand to bat first. The Kiwis were cleaned up for 162 in their first innings, with Tom Latham (38 in 69 balls, with seven fours), Henry (29 in 28 balls, with five fours), Southee (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) putting up decent scores.

Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Starc (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

However, thanks to Henry's heroics, Australia folded for 256 runs in their first innings, taking a lead of 94 over the hosts. Marnus Labuschagne (90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours) top-scored for Australia, returning to form after a lean spell with the willow.

NZ's second innings is currently in progress on Day two. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Narendra Modi Led Government, Calls For Support In Parliament
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | New Zealand's Matt Henry Reaches Milestone of 250 International Wickets

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 32-year-old pacer reached this milestone during the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Christchurch.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 09, 2024 10:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | New Zealand's Matt Henry Reaches Milestone of 250 International Wickets

    Christchurch [New Zealand], March 9 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry brought up a major career milestone on Saturday as he completed 250 international wickets.

    The 32-year-old pacer reached this milestone during the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Christchurch.

    Also Read | James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

    Henry took 7/67 during Australia's first inning and dismantled their world-class batting line-up. He picked up the prized wickets of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Travis Head while also snaring Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

    In 124 international games, Henry now has taken 254 wickets at an average of 28.35, with the best figures of 7/23. He has 14 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors in international cricket.

    Also Read | UWW Writes to WFI, States Only Officially Affiliated Body Allowed To Send Indian Teams to Competitions.

    He is also the 13th-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis, with skipper Tim Southee at the top with 757 international scalps.

    In 25 Tests, Henry has taken 93 wickets at an average of 32.09 and best bowling figures of 7/23.

    In 82 ODIs, Henry has 141 scalps to his name at an average of 26.39, with the best bowling figures of 5/30.

    In 17 T20Is, Henry has 20 wickets at an average of 24.80, with the best bowling figures of 3/32.

    Leading the series 1-0, the Aussies won the toss at the Hagley Oval, asking New Zealand to bat first. The Kiwis were cleaned up for 162 in their first innings, with Tom Latham (38 in 69 balls, with seven fours), Henry (29 in 28 balls, with five fours), Southee (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) putting up decent scores.

    Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Starc (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

    However, thanks to Henry's heroics, Australia folded for 256 runs in their first innings, taking a lead of 94 over the hosts. Marnus Labuschagne (90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours) top-scored for Australia, returning to form after a lean spell with the willow.

    NZ's second innings is currently in progress on Day two. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Barcelona vs Mallorca
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Bhimaa Movie
    5K+ searches
    Oscars 2024 predictions
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Barcelona vs Mallorca
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Bhimaa Movie
    5K+ searches
    Oscars 2024 predictions
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot